Taylor Swift tops Billboard 200 for record 60 career weeks!

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 05, 2022, 02:08 pm 2 min read

Taylor Swift becomes the first female artist to stay 60 career weeks at top of the Billboard 200

Taylor Swift becomes the first female artist to stay 60 career weeks at top of the Billboard 200 chart. The popstar's new album Midnights has been raking numbers and fans all around the globe cannot keep calm. This album marked Swift's fifth longest run atop the tally. Recently, Swift bagged six awards at the American Music Awards, including the Artist of the Year award.

Why does this story matter?

Swift's new album Midnights (2022) was released recently and the introspecting lyrics were loved by all. The new album also features the magnificent Lana Del Rey as a guest artist.

The American singer-songwriter is a decade-defining musician who has ruled the world with her music. Ever since her first album Taylor Swift (2006), she has been topping the charts and is loved worldwide.

The number game

As per reports, the Anti-Hero-led project helped Swift to stay on top for five nonconsecutive weeks by selling an additional 1,51,000 album units. This added to American sales of 2.75M. She also surpassed a personal milestone with Midnights, as it marked her fifth-longest run atop the tally. Her albums 1989, Fearless, Folklore, Red, and Speak Now have spent longer at #1.

Other artists to reach the milestone

She is the third artist in history to reach the milestone. The other artists include The Beatles, headlined by Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. The "Fab Four" stayed 132 career weeks atop the list. It also holds the record of selling the most number of records. The other artist is Elvis Presley who topped the charts for 67 career weeks.