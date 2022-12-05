Entertainment

Kanye West calls Elon Musk 'half Chinese'; Twitter CEO responds

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 05, 2022, 12:11 pm 2 min read

Kanye West took a dig at Twitter CEO Elon Musk after suspension from Twitter

Kanye West took a dig at Twitter CEO Elon Musk after the suspension of the former for violating the community guidelines of the microblogging site. West took to Instagram and asked to probe probable Chinese connections of Musk. The business tycoon also reacted to this remark and gave a befitting reply. West was suspended from Twitter for anti-Semitic tweets.

Why does this story matter?

American rapper Ye aka Kanye West is a 22-time Grammy awardee and enjoys a massive fan following globally. He has always been on the news for his provocative comments, tweets, and divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Most of his comments on social media have received flak.

He also contested the 2020 Presidential Election in the US and often regards himself as the future president.

West's dig at Musk

West's post on Instagram read, "Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with [a] South African supermodel and we have an Elon." He also emphasized that Musk is the first genetic hybrid, and there would be numerous others like him.

Check out the post here

Musk took it as a compliment

Musk did not issue a statement after West's remark. The American billionaire replied to a tweet, stating that he takes it as a compliment. Earlier, when the rapper was suspended on Twitter, Musk was asked to "fix" West by a user. To this, Musk replied, "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

Check out the tweet here

I take that as a compliment! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2022

From where it all started

West had tweeted an image where Adolf Hitler's Swastika merged with the Star of David. Twitter was prompt in its action, and the tweet was deleted leading to the suspension of the account. Musk later clarified the reason behind the suspension and said, "Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me..."