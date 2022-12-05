Entertainment

'Sesame Street' actor Bob McGrath dies at 90

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 05, 2022, 12:02 pm 2 min read

Bob McGrath's last appearance in 'Sesame Street' was in 2017

Hollywood actor and recording artist Bob McGrath, who is known for playing one of the original human stars of Sesame Street died on Sunday. He breathed his last at his home in New Jersey. He was 90. His family confirmed his death through a post on his Facebook page. His demise was also mourned by Sesame Workshop, who shared a statement on social media.

He died 'peacefully at his home surrounded by family'

The post shared by McGrath's family on Facebook read, "The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family." As soon as the post was shared on Sunday, his fans and followers took to the comments section, expressed their shock, and offered their condolences to his family.

'His performances brought joy and wonder'

Sesame Workshop mourned the "beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years." "Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world, whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts," their post read.

McGrath's last appearance on 'Sesame Street' was in 2017

Born June 13, 1932, in Ottawa, Illinois, he first made an appearance in the series pilot episode in 1969. McGrath played Bob Johnson and he served as a mainstay for the series for about five decades and 47 seasons. His final appearance in the show was in the year 2017. However, he still made public appearances whenever any event tied to the series happened.

Other noteworthy performances of McGrath

McGrath made his debut in 1962 as a singer. He also delivered some popular numbers such as On the Street Where You Live and Danny Boy. McGrath started pursuing his solo recordings by the mid-1960s. He also signed with Columbia Records' Japanese Label, Nippon Columbia in 1966, during which time he performed regularly in Japan. We wish for his soul to rest in peace.