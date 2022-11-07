Technology

Twitter bans impersonation as Elon Musk parody accounts flood platform

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 07, 2022, 02:13 pm 3 min read

Elon Musk announces measures to deal with impersonating parody accounts

Elon Musk isn't having the best of starts to his life as Twitter's owner-cum-CEO. The billionaire's recent actions including mass layoffs have invited the wrath of Twitterati. Some users showed their frustration by creating parody accounts of Musk with a blue tick. Many mistook them for the real Musk. Now, the new Twitter CEO has announced a crackdown on these impersonators.

Context Why does this story matter?

We are in the second part of Musk's Twitter story. In the first part, the billionaire battled Twitter's then-management.

Now, his fight is with Twitter users themselves. Musk is not one to back out of his battles. However, it cannot be forgotten that users are the crux of any social media platform.

It needs to be seen how this pans out for Twitter.

Parody Accounts parodying Musk's tweets confused many users

Musk's decision to make blue tick accessible to anyone by making it a paid feature hasn't sat well with several Twitter users. Many decided to show him the flaw in this decision by creating accounts with his name and profile picture. These accounts parodied the billionaire's tweets. Several users confused these accounts with the real Musk due to the blue tick.

Crackdown Impersonating accounts without 'parody' written will be suspended

Musk didn't respond kindly to parody accounts impersonating him. The irate billionaire has now announced that "any account engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying parody will be permanently suspended." He also said that such accounts won't receive a warning unlike before. This will also affect a person's eligibility for the blue tick, as it will lead to temporary loss of the "verified checkmark."

Twitter Post Impersonators will be dealt with an iron fist

Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.



This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

Information Celebrities have joined the 'parody movement'

The 'Musk parody protest' saw a few celebrities changing their names to the new Twitter CEO's. Comedians Kathy Griffin and Sarah Silverman and actress Valerie Bertinelli were among those who changed their names to Elon Musk. Griffin's account has already been suspended.

Twitter Post It seems that Musk's message has caused the desired effect

Okey-dokey I’ve had my fun and I think I made my point. 😬 I’m just not a ‘trending’ kind of gal. Never have been, never want to be.

Have a safe Sunday everyone! xo 🤍 — valerie bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) November 6, 2022

Reaction Are Musk's actions fitting a free speech champion?

Musk's measures to deal with impersonators without a 'parody' tag have raised some eyebrows among Twitterati. The action from a self-proclaimed champion of free speech has invited another wave of reactions with many criticizing the move. The recent happenings on Twitter have led many users to leave Twitter in search of greener pastures. Mastodon and Counter Social have emerged as alternatives to Twitter.

Twitter Post Twitter users are not happy with Musk's announcement

So when I make an account called ELONISACLOWN847784737, I need to put “parody” after? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 6, 2022