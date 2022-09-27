Technology

Free Fire MAX's September 27 codes: How to redeem them?

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 27, 2022, 10:50 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Playing a battle royale game is always a thrilling experience. However, you need to make use of various tools and strategies to compete on the battlefield. Free Fire MAX offers redeemable codes that are useful in accessing in-game items for free. Those who are not willing to spend resources can benefit from these codes. The bonuses maximize the chances of climbing the leaderboard standings.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the help of its engaging animations and visually enhanced graphics, Free Fire MAX has been able to amass a sizable fanbase in India, within the first year of its release.

Additionally, game creators frequently release redemption codes that help players get a variety of in-game assets for free.

Redeemable codes can be used to gain access to royal vouchers, skins, diamonds, and more.

Rules Codes are valid for a limited duration

To access the Free Fire MAX codes, individuals need to follow some ground rules. For instance, users can claim multiple codes in one go, but they can redeem each code only once. Being valid for a limited duration, the codes automatically expire after 18 hours. They can be redeemed only via the official rewards redemption page.

Codes Here are the codes for September 27

The Free Fire MAX codes mentioned below can be used to earn supplies for free. They are valid for today i.e. September 27. MCPW3D28VZD6, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, PCNF-5CQB-AJLK, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3. XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, V427-K98R-UCHZ. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3. UVX9-PYZV-54AC, FCMC-PSUY-UY7E, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG. MCPW-2D2W-KWF2.

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Head over to the Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Pick a redeemable code, enter it in the text box, and click "Confirm." Then, press "Ok." You will be notified of the redemption and the reward can then be accessed from the game's mailbox within 24 hours.