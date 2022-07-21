Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Echo Buds (2nd Gen) available at Rs. 6,500 discount

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 21, 2022, 03:17 pm 2 min read

The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) allow you to turn off the mics with the Alexa app (Photo credit: Amazon)

Amazon has made its Echo devices available for purchase with steep discounts, ahead of its upcoming Prime Day sale. The e-commerce giant is selling the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) at their lowest price ever. If you have been planning to buy a pair of TWS earbuds lately, you should not miss this opportunity. Let us have a look at the deal.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are retailing on Amazon via a Prime Exclusive deal at Rs. 5,499 (MRP: Rs. 11,999), meaning a discount of Rs. 6,500 on the listed price. If you are a non-Prime user, you can get your hands on the earbuds at Rs. 7,999. A no-cost EMI option is also available for Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card holders.

Design and display They have an IPX4-rated body

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) have a compact and stemless in-ear design with swappable tips. They offer an IPX4-rated sweat- and water-resistant build. The earbuds offer hands-free Alexa voice assistant, and tap-to-access Siri and Google Assistant. They are available in a Black shade and come with four sizes of ear tips and two sizes of wing tips to customize your fit accordingly.

Internals The earbuds are compatible with iOS and Android

The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) feature Active Noise Cancellation, a Passthrough mode, and three microphones. They are compatible with both Android and iOS and can work in tandem with other Echo devices. The earbuds deliver dynamic audio with a crisp and balanced sound. You can even use the equalizer in the Alexa app on your device to adjust the output levels.

Information The buds deliver 5 hours of playback per charge

The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) deliver up to 15 hours of music playback with the charging case, five hours of playback on a single charge, and up to two hours of audio listening with a 15-minute quick charge.