Nubia's Z40S Pro goes official with up to 18GB RAM

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 21, 2022, 01:18 pm 2 min read

The Nubia Z40S Pro houses stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra (Photo credit: Nubia)

ZTE's associate brand Nubia has introduced the Z40S Pro smartphone in China. It sports Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, paired with up to 18GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and up to 120W fast-charging. The device starts at CNY 3,399 (nearly Rs. 40,200) for its 8GB/128GB model. It is offered in Magic Green, Night Sea, and the Ling Cage special edition.

Why does this story matter?

The Z40S Pro is an upgraded version of the Z40 Pro flagship phone, which Nubia had announced earlier this year.

This new smartphone in the Z40 line-up has undergone some key design changes. It comes with flat edges, which give it a premium appearance.

With its power-packed performance and affordability, it may disrupt the upper-midrange market for rivals such as Xiaomi, iQOO, and Samsung.

Design and display The handset flaunts a 144Hz AMOLED display

The Nubia Z40S Pro features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, flat edges, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device flaunts a full-width rear camera unit with six LEDs. It sports a sliding shortcut key to switch to "street photography mode." The handset features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness.

Information It has a 64MP primary camera

The Nubia Z40S Pro offers a triple rear camera setup which includes a 64MP ( f/1.6, OIS) Sony IMX787 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP periscope sensor with OIS and 5x optical zoom. It sports a 16MP selfie snapper at the front.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers the device

The Nubia Z40S Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based MyOS 12 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with up to 120W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Nubia Z40S Pro: Pricing and availability

The Nubia Z40S Pro starts at CNY 3,399 (nearly Rs. 40,200) for its 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 6,699 (around Rs. 79,300) for its top-tier 18GB/1TB unit. The special edition variant is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,600) for its 12GB/256GB configuration.

