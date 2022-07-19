Technology

iQOO 10 Pro, with 200W fast-charging technology, launched: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 19, 2022, 08:12 pm 2 min read

The iQOO 10 series offers up to 512GB of storage (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO has unveiled its 10 series of smartphones, including the 10 and 10 Pro models in China. The duo offers an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, and fast-charging support. The 10 starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,800) for its 8GB/128GB model, whereas the 10 Pro bears a starting price-tag of CNY 4,999 (nearly Rs. 52,200) for its 8GB/256GB configuration.

Context Why does this story matter?

Smartphone manufacturers are aggressively competing to offer faster charging technology.

iQOO has now toppled the current market leaders such as Realme, OPPO, and OnePlus.

While the vanilla 10 comes with 120W fast-charging support, the Pro model is the world's first handset to feature 200W fast-charging technology.

The devices are positioned in the upper mid-range and premium segments.

Design and display The handsets offer a 120Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO 10 and 10 Pro feature a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with symmetrical bezels and an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader. The Pro model has curved edges. The devices boast a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The vanilla 10 gets a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution while the Pro model offers a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution.

Information The devices feature a 50MP primary snapper

The iQOO 10's triple rear cameras include a 50MP primary snapper, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera. The 10 Pro has a similar setup but with a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 14.6MP telephoto lens. Both handsets house a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals The duo draws fuel from Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The iQOO 10 series is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The devices boot Android 12-based OriginOS out of the box. The vanilla 10 has a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support, whereas the 10 Pro boasts a 4,550mAh battery with a whopping 200W fast-charging technology.

Information iQOO 10 and 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The iQOO 10 ranges from CNY 3,699-4,699 (nearly Rs. 43,800-55,700) for 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB models. The 10 Pro comes in three configurations. It starts at CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 52,200) and goes up to CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs. 71,000).