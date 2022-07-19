Technology

Pixel 6a's India launch tipped for July 21: Check price

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 19, 2022, 06:26 pm 2 min read

Google Pixel 6a is expected to be a direct rival to the Nothing phone (1) (Photo credit: Google)

Ever since Google confirmed that the Pixel 6a will come to India, the anticipation surrounding the phone has been rife. Now, tipster Sahil Karoul has claimed that the phone will go official in India on July 21. He has also claimed that the phone will have a box price of Rs. 43,999. However, the actual launch or sale price may be less.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since the Pixel 4a, Google has been averse to the idea of introducing Pixel handsets in India. However, that is set to change with the Pixel 6a.

The company has safely kept the launch date of the phone under wraps, but that has not stopped speculations and rumors.

If the leak is true, we may see Pixel 6a sooner than anticipated.

Design and display The handset sports a dual-tone rear design

The Google Pixel 6a features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with noticeable bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a dual-tone design and a full-width camera unit. The handset bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It will be offered in Sage, Charcoal, and Chalk color options.

Information It sports a 12MP ultra-wide camera

The Google Pixel 6a is equipped with a dual rear camera module, including a 12.2MP (f/1.7) main shooter and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals The smartphone packs a 4,410mAh battery

The Google Pixel 6a draws power from a Google Tensor chipset, coupled with a Titan M2 coprocessor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 12 and houses a 4,410mAh battery with 18W charging. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Google Pixel 6a: Pricing and availability

Fresh leaks have suggested that the Google Pixel 6a will have a box price of Rs. 43,999 and a retail price of around Rs. 37,000 in India. It is expected to arrive in the country on July 21.