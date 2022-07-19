Technology

#DealOfTheDay: MSI Katana gaming laptop available with Rs. 19,000 off

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 19, 2022, 04:33 pm 2 min read

The MSI Katana GF76 (11UD) is equipped with two fans and six heat pipes to enhance cooling and maximize airflow (Photo credit: MSI)

Gaming laptops are indeed a better option than most standard laptops, as they deliver a power-packed performance and come with improved cooling and graphic rendering. As a result, they are preferred by both gamers and regular users. If you are looking for a gaming laptop, the MSI Katana GF76 (11UD) is currently available for purchase on Amazon with a discount of Rs. 19,000.

The MSI Katana GF76 (11UD) gaming laptop is available at Rs. 87,990 (MRP: Rs. 1,06,990) via Amazon for its 16GB/512GB configuration with 11th-generation Intel i7-11800H processor and 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. Additionally, you can get up to Rs. 18,100 off in exchange for your old laptop. No-cost EMI option is also available on select cards.

The MSI Katana GF76 (11UD) gaming laptop has been created in collaboration with renowned illustrator Tsuyoshi Nagano. The device has an ultra-thin design with narrow bezels, a red-backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. It has stereo speakers with support for Hi-Res Audio. The device sports a 17.3-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It weighs 2.6kg.

The MSI Katana GF76 (11UD) gaming laptop offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support for wireless connectivity. Talking about I/O, it includes a Type-C port, three Type-A ports, an RJ45 slot, and an HDMI port.

The MSI Katana GF76 (11UD) gaming laptop features an 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics, and Cooler Boost 5 architecture for better thermal performance. It houses 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 53Wh battery. The device ships with Windows 11 Home and comes pre-loaded with MSI Center and App Player.