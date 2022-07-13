Technology

Nothing Phone (1) v/s Google Pixel 6a: Which is better?

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 13, 2022, 05:28 pm 3 min read

Nothing Phone (1) and Google Pixel 6a offer an in-display fingerprint scanner

Nothing has introduced its maiden smartphone, the Phone (1) with an innovative design and several new-age features. Priced in the range of Rs. 30,000-40,000, the handset is likely to spoil the party for Google, which is ready to introduce its Pixel 6a model in India soon. If you have been waiting for the Pixel 6a, should you still wait? Here's our answer.

Design Which one has better looks?

The Nothing Phone (1) features a left-aligned punch-hole while the Google Pixel 6a gets a top-centered punch-hole. Nothing's device, offered in Black and White shades, also boasts LEDs on the back that glow in sync with notification sounds via Glyph Interface. The Pixel 6a comes with a dual-tone rear design with a full-width camera bar. It will arrive in Charcoal, Chalk, and Sage colors.

Display The Google Pixel 6a bears a 60Hz screen

The Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. It has IP53 protection. The Google Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 429ppi pixel density, HDR, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and IP67 water resistance.

Camera The Nothing Phone (1) features 50MP dual rear cameras

The Nothing Phone (1)'s rear camera arrangement comprises a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) main shooter and a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. On the front, it sports a 16MP (f/2.25) selfie camera. The Google Pixel 6a houses a dual rear camera setup including a 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS) main snapper and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals The Nothing Phone (1) supports wireless charging

The Nothing Phone (1) is backed by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The Google Pixel 6a is powered by Google Tensor SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It houses a 4,410mAh battery with 18W charging.

Pocket-pinch What is the cost of these smartphones?

The Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. The 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB variants cost Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively. The Google Pixel 6a is priced at $449 (nearly Rs. 35,800) for its sole 6GB/128GB variant. In India, it is tipped to debut at around Rs. 40,000.

Information Nothing Phone (1) v/s Google Pixel 6a: Verdict

With a unique design, a better screen, superior camera hardware, more RAM and storage, and faster charging, the Nothing Phone (1) is a clear winner over the Pixel 6a. And that aggressive price tag only makes it a potential disruptor in the upper mid-range segment.