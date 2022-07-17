Technology

Nubia Z40S Pro's launch set for July 20: Check specifications

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 17, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Nubia Z40S Pro will succeed the Z40 Pro launched in February (Photo credit: Nubia)

Nubia is gearing up to launch its most advanced smartphone yet, the Z40S Pro. The company has now confirmed that the phone will make its debut on July 20. The brand has also revealed some of the key specifications of the handset via its official Weibo channel. The device will feature a flatscreen, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery, among others.

Context Why does this story matter?

ZTE's premium sub-brand Nubia is set to add another handset to its Z40 line-up. The Z40S Pro, the company's upcoming flagship, will be an upgrade over the Z40 Pro that was launched earlier this year.

With Qualcomm's latest flagship chip and some key design changes, it is bound to make its rivals squirm.

The company has scrapped curved edges for flat ones this time.

Design The handset will offer a sliding shortcut key

Nubia Z40S Pro will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Unlike its predecessor, it will have a flat display and full-width camera unit. On the side, the phone will sport a sliding shortcut key to switch to "street photography mode." The handset will be offered in Black and Green color options, along with a special Ling Cage edition.

Information The phone will boast a 50MP ultra-wide lens

The Nubia Z40S Pro will flaunt a triple rear camera unit, including a 60MP Sony IMX787 main shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide lens that also functions as a macro camera, and an 8MP periscope sensor with 5x optical zoom. It will sport a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip will fuel the device

The Nubia Z40S Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, mated with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based MyOS 12 and house a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Connectivity options should include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a Type-C port.

Information Nubia Z40S Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Nubia Z40S Pro will be announced at the time of its launch. It will carry a premium over the Z40 Pro that starts at CNY 3,399 (around Rs. 40,100).