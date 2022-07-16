Technology

TECNO SPARK 9 to debut in India on July 18

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 16, 2022, 07:58 pm 2 min read

TECNO SPARK 9 will pack a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: TECNO)

Chinese smartphone maker TECNO is gearing up to launch the SPARK 9 handset in India. The latest addition to the company's 9-series will be introduced on Monday (July 18), as per reports. A landing page of the phone has already gone live on Amazon, revealing some of its key specifications. It will feature a MediaTek Helio G37 chip and 6GB of RAM.

Why does this story matter?

TECNO has been actively pursuing its quest to become one of the leading names in India's entry-level segment. The introduction of SPARK 9 will add to its firepower.

The SPARK 9 will succeed the SPARK 8 that was launched last year. Also, it will join SPARK 9 Pro and SPARK 9T in the 9-series.

It will come with entry-level hardware and run-of-the-mill features.

Design & display The handset will have a 90Hz HD+ display

The TECNO SPARK 9 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The rear panel will sport a geometric design and a large squarish camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Infinity Black and Sky Mirror color options.

It will flaunt a triple rear camera module

The TECNO SPARK 9 will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit. Unfortunately, we are yet to know anything about the specifications of the lenses. Up front, it will sport a single selfie snapper.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G37 chip will power the device

The TECNO SPARK 9 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and 5GB of virtual memory. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 and draw power from a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

TECNO SPARK 9: Pricing and availability

TECNO has announced that SPARK 9 will be priced under Rs. 10,000. It will be up for grabs via Amazon. We will know more about the exact pricing and availability details of the handset on Monday (July 18).