Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 arrives at Rs. 1.6 lakh

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 21, 2022, 12:12 pm 2 min read

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 is made of recycled aluminium and glass (Photo credit: Dell)

Dell has launched its most powerful XPS laptop to date, the XPS 13 Plus 9320, in India. The device suits professional as well as personal needs. It starts at Rs. 1.6 lakh for the 16GB/512GB model and will be up for grabs via Amazon and the brand's official website from July 23 onward. It features an Infinity Edge display and a 12th-Generation Intel chipset.

Why does this story matter?

Dell's XPS range has always been known for its ability to seamlessly cater to both professional and personal uses. The new XPS 13 Plus 9320 is no different.

The sleek and futuristic look of the device adds to its charm. From the zero-lattice keyboard to the highly reactive touchpad, efficiency is the mantra when it comes to the new XPS laptop.

Design and Display The laptop features a UHD+ Infinity Edge display

The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 is made of recycled aluminium and glass and sports ultra-thin bezels, an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard with no gaps, a trackpad with no borders placed under a glass pane, and a fingerprint reader. It bears a 13-inch UHD+ Infinity Edge display with EyeSafe technology, a 91.9% screen-to-body ratio, 500-nits of peak brightness, and a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Information It is powered by a 28W 12-Generation Intel chip

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 is powered by a 12th-Generation Intel Core 28W processor, paired with Intel Iris XE GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe 4 SSD storage. It packs a 55Wh battery with Express Charge.

Nitty-gritty The device has 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports

The I/O ports on the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-C to USB A 3.0 converter, and a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The device is based on Windows 11 and has a dual-sensor HD webcam, quad speakers with MaxxAudio Pro, and Waves Nx 3D audio.

Information Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320: Pricing and availability

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 is priced at Rs. 1.6 lakh for the Intel Core Ci5-1240P model with 16GB/512GB configuration. Meanwhile, the Intel Core Ci7-1260P variant with 16GB/1TB costs Rs. 1.8 lakh. It will be up for grabs from July 23.