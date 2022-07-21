Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 21 codes: How to redeem?

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 21 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 21, 2022, 10:17 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that has amassed a sizable fan base in India. In order to enhance the gaming experience, it provides players with numerous opportunities to win a variety of exciting prizes using redeemable codes. Players can take advantage of the bonuses to perform better and advance to higher rankings within the game. Here are today's codes.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is a graphically improved version of the standard Free Fire.

The game's excellent graphics, captivating gameplay, and ongoing updates contribute to its enormous appeal among players.

Furthermore, the creators frequently offer redemption codes allowing gamers to unlock in-game features such as new characters, skins, weapons, and more. These rewards can help players elevate their gaming experience.

Details Codes can be redeemed only via Indian servers

A player can redeem multiple codes but every code is accessible once per player. For today i.e. July 21, the 12-digit codes of Free Fire MAX can help obtain rewards like diamond hacks, royale vouchers, premium bundles, and more. These alphanumeric codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours. They can only be redeemed using the Indian servers.

Codes Here are the codes for July 21

The codes provided below can be redeemed via the game's rewards redemption website. Take a look at today's list: FF9MJ31CXKRG, FFICJGW9NKYT, U8S47JGJH5MG, ZZATXB24QES8. FF10GCGXRNHY, WLSGJXS5KFYR, ZRJAPH294KV5, FFCO8BS5JW2D. FFIC33NTEUKA, VNY3MQWNKEGU, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FF1164XNJZ2V. W0JJAFV3TU5E, Y6ACLK7KUD1N, FF11HHGCGK3B.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Head over to the Free Fire MAX's rewards page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, using your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials, log in to your account. Add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap 'Confirm,' and then press 'Ok.' After every successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from your in-game mail section.