Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on top gaming smartphones
Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is approaching its end and is live only till November 3. Under the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering a range of discounts and benefits across a range of products, including smartphones. Here, we have listed some top gaming handsets that offer a high screen refresh rate, impressive battery life, and powerful processors.
A look at the sale offers
As part of the festival sale, Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount with select bank cards or with Amazon Pay UPI transactions. It is also providing free delivery on some orders as well as attractive exchange offers.
iQOO Z5
The iQOO Z5 is listed at Rs. 23,990 (MRP: Rs. 29,990) along with Rs. 1,000 off coupon and Rs. 2,000 off on prepaid transactions. It features a plastic body and a 120Hz, 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a liquid cooling system. The handset packs a Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support.
It flaunts a 64MP camera setup
The iQOO Z5 has a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
Vivo X60
Vivo X60 is available at Rs. 34,990 (MRP: Rs. 42,990) along with up to Rs. 20,000 off on exchange. It comes with Gorilla Glass 6 protection and a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 870 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM, and a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.
There is a 32MP front camera
The Vivo X60 gets a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto camera. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.
Mi 11X Pro
The Mi 11X Pro is priced at Rs. 39,999 (MRP: Rs. 47,999) along with a free 6-months screen replacement benefit for Amazon Prime members. It boasts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.
It is equipped with a 108MP main camera
The triple rear cameras on Mi 11X Pro include a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) telephoto macro camera. For selfies, there is a 20MP (f/2.5) front-facing shooter.
OnePlus 9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro is available at Rs. 60,999 (MRP: Rs. 64,999) along with Rs. 2,000 coupon discount and Rs. 3,000 off via SBI credit cards. It features an IP68-rated aluminium-glass built and a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support and 1300-nits of brightness. There is a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging.
It has a quad rear camera unit
The rear cameras on OnePlus 9 Pro include a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.