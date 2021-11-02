Amazon miniTV collaborates with Pocket Aces, to stream these shows

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 02, 2021, 06:49 pm

Amazon miniTV is all set to premiere several web shows from Pocket Aces

Amazon's in-app entertainment streamer Amazon miniTV has now signed a deal with popular studio Pocket Aces. As part of the collaboration, three web shows will be airing on the Amazon mini streamer, starting from this month. The first series to premiere will be the third season of Adulting, followed by Please Find Attached Season 3, and Crushed (inaugural season). Here are more details.

Details

Ray and Nikhat will be back at 'adulting' this month

The first show to hit the platform will be the much anticipated third installment in the series Adulting. Starring Aisha Ahmed and Yashaswini Dayama in the lead, we will be reintroduced into the lives of roommates Ray and Nikhat as they balance love, friendship, work together. Dice Media had dropped the trailer for the show just yesterday. The new season premieres on November 12.

Timeline

All the new shows are targeted at young adults

Thereafter, we will get another season of the beloved series Please Find Attached, featuring Internet heartthrobs Barkha Singh and Ayush Mehra in the lead. Next up, the first season of Crushed (starring Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Aadhya Anand) will premiere on the free streamer. While the release dates of these shows are not known, both of these are tailored especially for young adults.

Quotes

Offering 'high-quality content for free.. ensures huge reach and accessibility'

Speaking about the deal, Amazon Advertising head Harsh Goyal said it was "an alliance that will play an instrumental role in further bolstering our exclusive content offering." "In a country such as India, being able to offer high-quality content for free to audiences ensures huge reach and accessibility. We're very excited about our slate," noted Aditi Shrivastava, co-founder and CEO of Pocket Aces.

Technology

Know what Amazon miniTV is all about

For the unversed, Amazon had launched the miniTV this year in May as an ad-supported video streaming service. Existing alongside Amazon Prime Video, this application is meant to compete with other free streaming channels. Also, its content is exclusively India-centric for now. Apart from several original series, comedy/cooking/technology shows, back in August, the anthology series Kaali Peeli Tales had premiered on the platform.