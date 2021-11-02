Raj Kundra deletes footprint from Internet, quits social media

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 02, 2021, 05:59 pm

Raj Kundra has now deleted his social media accounts

Weeks after actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband Raj Kundra was granted bail in a pornography racket case, the businessman has apparently quit social media recently. It was found that he has deleted both his Instagram and Twitter handles. Kundra was quite active on the Internet before his arrest in July this year. Since then, he had not updated his accounts. Read on.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Following a heavily publicized investigation and arrest, Kundra was given bail by a metropolitan magistrate's court in September. Ever since his release, the 45-year-old kept a low profile and this included zero presence on social media. This could be because his Internet activity has ushered backlash before. Following his arrest, he was criticized for making offensive remarks and sex quips in his old tweets.

Details

Shetty Kundra, on the other hand, continues to be active

No matter what resulted in him taking the step, the move is solitary as Shetty Kundra continues to be active on social media. In fact, just after the businessman deleted his accounts, the actress took to Instagram Stories to share an excerpt from a book. It skeptically read: "You have to leave the city of your comfort and go into the wilderness of intuition."

Pornography case

This was the 'Hungama 2' actress' first and only statement

An avid fan of sharing book quotes, the Hungama 2 star had also shared one as her first social media activity after Kundra's arrest. It spoke about surviving challenges. She has only given one official statement related to the case though. "We don't deserve a media trial," Shetty Kundra had appealed to the masses, requesting everyone to give her and her children privacy.

Update

Recently, Sherlyn Chopra had brought sexual abuse complaint against Kundra

To give a refresher, Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police as a "key conspirator" in a case "about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps." During this time, the entrepreneur faced multiple allegations. Most recently, actress Sherlyn Chopra leveled sexual harassment complaint against Kundra. An FIR was also registered. After this, Shilpa-Raj slapped an Rs. 50cr suit against Chopra.