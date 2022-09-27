Technology

TECNO POVA Neo 2 with 7,000mAh battery unveiled: Check features

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 27, 2022, 04:15 am 2 min read

TECNO POVA Neo 2 will be available in Russia from October 3 (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO has launched another budget-friendly smartphone under its POVA series in Russia, dubbed TECNO POVA Neo 2. The device will be up for grabs in the country from October 3. As for the main highlights, the device features a 90Hz HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 16MP primary camera, a 7,000mAh battery, and up to 6GB of RAM.

Why does this story matter?

Chinese smartphone manufacturer TECNO has been consistently expanding its budget and entry-level mid-range portfolio.

However, in view of the current upgrades in smartphones launched in this market segment, TECNO POVA Neo 2 does not stand out. The company faces stiff competition from other popular brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Realme.

On the positive side, the handset comes with good battery life and good storage.

Design and display The device features a 90Hz HD+ display

TECNO POVA Neo 2 features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, rounded edges, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports two circular cut-outs for cameras. The handset bears a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it is 9.63mm thick. The smartphone comes in Uranolite Gray, Orange Magma, and Virtual Blue color options.

Information The smartphone is equipped with a 16MP main camera

On the rear, the TECNO POVA Neo 2 packs a 16MP primary snapper and a 2MP depth sensor along with a dual LED flash. Up front, it sports an 8MP shooter with an LED flash for selfies and video calls.

Internals The handset is fueled by a 7,000mAh battery

TECNO POVA Neo 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It also offers up to 5GB of virtual RAM. The device boots Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 and draws power from a 7,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO POVA Neo 2: Pricing and availability

In Russia, the TECNO POVA Neo 2 is priced at RUB 11,990 (roughly Rs. 16,800) for the 4GB/64GB variant and RUB 13,990 (roughly Rs. 19,600) for the 6GB/128GB model . The company is yet to announce anything about its availability in India.