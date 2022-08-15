Technology

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G receives latest Android security update

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 15, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is available in Black, White, Blue and Peach color variants

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has started receiving the August 2022 Android security patch. The update is currently seeding in Vietnam, Hong Kong, and South Korea. According to the changelog, the firmware fixes known problems on the smartphone, such as privacy and security vulnerabilities related to Samsung DeX and Samsung Knox, improper access control, and MAC address leaks via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The Android 12 security update for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes with firmware version numbers A336EDXU3AVH1, A3360ZHU3AVGA, and A336NKSU1AVH1 for Vietnam, Hong Kong, and South Korea, respectively. To manually check for the firmware, users can head to Settings > System updates on their device.

Design and display The smartphone gets a 90Hz Super AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G bears a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device flaunts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It boasts an IP67-rated body, a plastic frame, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.1mm thick and weighs 186g.

Information It features a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G features a quad rear camera arrangement that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has a 13MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals The smartphone is backed by an Exynos 1280 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G draws power from an Exynos 1280 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device ships with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast-charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.