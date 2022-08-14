Technology

TAG Heuer's Connect Calibre E4 Porsche Edition smartwatch goes official

The Connect Calibre E4 Porsche Edition smartwatch bears 5ATM water resistance (Photo credit: TAG Heuer)

TAG Heuer has unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Connect Calibre E4 Porsche Edition. The exquisite-looking device bears a price tag of $2,750 (nearly Rs. 2.19 lakh) and will be available for purchase from September onward. As for the key highlights, the wearable gets an OLED display, a physical crown, a Snapdragon 4100+ chipset, WearOS compatibility, multiple fitness metrics, and a 440mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer is a well-known name when it comes to luxury chronograph watches.

The newly introduced TAG Heuer Connect Calibre E4 Porsche Edition is a treat for Taycan owners.

It includes a unique watch face that updates users on their Taycan's performance data. Notably, the smartwatch can track the vehicle's remaining mileage, battery temperature/charge, and total distance traveled.

Design and display The smartwatch features an OLED display

The Connect Calibre E4 Porsche Edition features ergonomic craftsmanship with a sandblasted titanium body. Its bezel design reflects the Taycan's top speed of 400km/h. The device has right-mounted steel and rubber-build physical crown and a strap made up of rubber and leather. The wearable sports a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) OLED screen with 326ppi pixel density and a Taycan-inspired watch face.

Internals A Snapdragon 4100+ chipset powers the device

The Connect Calibre E4 Porsche Edition smartwatch is fueled by a Snapdragon 4100+ chipset. The device boots Google's WearOS and comes with multiple health and fitness-related features, including heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and more. It is also equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and an accelerometer. The smartwatch houses a 440mAh battery which lasts up to a day on a single charge.

Information Connect Calibre E4 Porsche Edition: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Tag Heuer Connect Calibre E4 Porsche Edition smartwatch carries a price tag of $2,750 (around Rs. 2.19 lakh). The wearable will be up for grabs there from September onward.