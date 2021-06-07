2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spied testing; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 12:06 am

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS previewed in spy images

German automaker Porsche is expected to unveil its 2021 911 GT3 RS model later this year. Now, a test mule of the upcoming car has been spied testing at Nurburgring, revealing key design details. The pictures (courtesy Carwale) suggest that the vehicle will have a large rear wing, twin exhaust tips, new wheels, and refreshed bumpers. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a bonnet with air extractors

The 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS will have a new bonnet with air extractors, wider front fenders with air vents, redesigned bumpers, and oval-shaped headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by ORVMs, two doors, and multi-spoke wheels. A huge wing, a single wrap-around taillight, and centrally-mounted dual exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It should be fueled by a 507hp, 4.0-liter engine

The 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is expected to draw power from a 4.0-liter, flat-six engine that will generate a maximum power of around 507hp. The mill should be linked to a PDK gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

The vehicle will have two seats and multiple airbags

The 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is likely to have a luxurious 2-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It might pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera are expected to be available.

Information

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS will be revealed at the time of launch. However, in India, it should carry a premium over the standard model, which starts at Rs. 1.6 crore (ex-showroom).