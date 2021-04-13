Last updated on Apr 13, 2021, 12:28 am

German automaker Porsche is expected to unveil its new-generation Macan SUV by next year. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming car has been found testing, revealing its key design details. As per the images, the vehicle will sport a sloping roofline, refreshed bumpers, quad exhaust tips, and star-spoked wheels. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car will have a long sculpted bonnet

The new-generation Porsche Macan will likely feature a few changes over the current model. It will house a grille with horizontal slats, a muscular bonnet, redesigned air vents, a roof-mounted spoiler, eye-shaped headlights, and a strip connecting the split taillamps. On the sides, the vehicle will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 5-spoke alloy wheels.

Information The car will be available with four engine options

The new-generation Porsche Macan should be offered with four engine options. They include a 242hp, 2.0-liter mill, a 349hp, 3.0-liter V6 motor, a 2.9-liter V6 unit that generates 375hp, and a 2.9-liter V6 turbocharged mill that makes 434hp.

The vehicle will house an updated infotainment system

Details regarding the interiors of the Macan are unknown. However, it should offer a luxurious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, power windows, and a redesigned steering wheel similar to the one seen on the Panamera. It will also pack a reworked infotainment panel with two new knobs below it. For safety, the vehicle should have multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information New-generation Porsche Macan: Pricing