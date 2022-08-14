Technology

#DealOfTheDay: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 gets Rs. 45,000 discount

Aug 14, 2022

The ROG Zephyrus G15 (GA503RW-LN066WS) comes with MS Office and McAfee subscriptions for one year.

The ROG Zephyrus G15 (GA503RW-LN066WS) is one of the top-end gaming laptops from ASUS in the Indian market. Currently, it is being sold with attractive offers. So, if you are looking for an ASUS ROG series laptop, this can be a great deal. The device offers a range of gaming-focused features along with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti graphics.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The ROG Zephyrus G15 (GA503RW-LN066WS) bears a price tag of Rs. 2,46,990 for its configuration with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. However, it is being sold via Croma for Rs. 2,01,980, which translates into an Rs. 45,010 discount. Buyers can also avail of up to Rs. 3,000 off via YES Bank, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank credit cards.

Design and display The laptop sports a 240Hz LCD display

ROG Zephyrus G15 (GA503RW-LN066WS) sports a modern design with ultra-narrow bezels, a backlit chiclet keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam with IR technology in the top bezel. The laptop bears a 15.6-inch WQHD (1440x2560 pixels) Anti-Glare IPS LCD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 300 nits of brightness, and Adaptive-Sync technology. It comes in a Moonlight White shade.

Information It has support for Wi-Fi 6

The ROG Zephyrus G15 (GA503RW-LN066WS) includes two Type-A ports, two Type-C sockets, one HDMI slot, DisplayPort, a microSD card reader, an RJ45 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Internals The device packs 1TB of SSD storage

The ROG Zephyrus G15 (GA503RW-LN066WS) is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9-6900HS processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 16MB of cache memory, and 1TB of onboard M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11 Home and houses a 90Wh battery that supports 240W fast-charging. It is equipped with a six-speaker setup.