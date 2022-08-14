Vivo Y77e launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810: Check price, specifications
Vivo has launched a new Y-series handset in China, dubbed the "Y77e." The device is offered in three memory variants, including 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB, and is available in three colorways. As for the key highlights, the smartphone features a Full-HD+ OLED display, a 13MP main camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.
- The Vivo Y77e is a watered-down version of the Y77 that was launched in China last month. It also has some similarities to the Y77 5G available in Malaysia.
- The handset's price point is a little puzzling. The "e" variant carries almost the same price tag as the superior Y77.
- It needs to be seen how it affects the phone's marketability.
The Vivo Y77e features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it sports a rectangle-like camera bump. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Crystal Black, Crystal Powder, and Summer Listening to the Sea color options.
The Vivo Y77e is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, including a 13MP (f/2.2) main shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. Up front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Vivo Y77e is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a Type-C port.
Vivo Y77e is priced at CNY 1,699 (nearly Rs. 20,100) for the 8GB/128GB model. The company is yet to reveal any details about the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants. We also do not know whether the phone will be available in other markets.