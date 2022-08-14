Technology

Vivo Y77e launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810: Check price, specifications

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 14, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

The device runs on Origin OS Ocean based on Android 12 (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has launched a new Y-series handset in China, dubbed the "Y77e." The device is offered in three memory variants, including 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB, and is available in three colorways. As for the key highlights, the smartphone features a Full-HD+ OLED display, a 13MP main camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Vivo Y77e is a watered-down version of the Y77 that was launched in China last month. It also has some similarities to the Y77 5G available in Malaysia.

The handset's price point is a little puzzling. The "e" variant carries almost the same price tag as the superior Y77.

It needs to be seen how it affects the phone's marketability.

Design and display The smartphone features a 60Hz OLED screen

The Vivo Y77e features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it sports a rectangle-like camera bump. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Crystal Black, Crystal Powder, and Summer Listening to the Sea color options.

Information It gets a 13MP main camera

The Vivo Y77e is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, including a 13MP (f/2.2) main shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. Up front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals The device packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Vivo Y77e is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y77e: Pricing and availability

Vivo Y77e is priced at CNY 1,699 (nearly Rs. 20,100) for the 8GB/128GB model. The company is yet to reveal any details about the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants. We also do not know whether the phone will be available in other markets.

