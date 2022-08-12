Motorola RAZR 2022 foldable smartphone announced: Check price and specifications
Motorola has introduced its latest flagship foldable smartphone, called the Moto RAZR 2022, in China. The key highlights of the device include a redesigned hinge mechanism, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and 33W fast-charging. The handset can be pre-ordered starting at CNY 5,999 (nearly Rs. 71,000) for the base 8GB/128GB configuration.
- The Moto RAZR 2022 bears major hardware upgrades over its predecessor, along with a revamped design, a larger secondary screen, a flagship chipset, and several new-age features.
- The device rivals the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.
- Since Motorola had introduced the previous two generations of the RAZR foldable smartphone in India, we can expect the RAZR 2022 to arrive as well.
The Moto RAZR 2022 sports a clamshell design, with an improved hinge, slim bezels, punch-hole cut-out, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 10-bit pOLED foldable panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the outside, it has a 2.7-inch (573x800 pixels) gOLED cover screen. The handset is offered in a Black shade.
The Moto RAZR 2022 houses a dual camera arrangement on the outside that includes a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) primary shooter and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the inside, it features a 32MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.
The Moto RAZR 2022 draws fuel from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 12-based MyUI 4.0. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. For connectivity, the phone includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The Moto RAZR 2022 is currently available for pre-booking starting at CNY 5,999 (nearly Rs. 71,000) for its base 8GB/128GB configuration. The mid-tier 8GB/256GB trim costs CNY 6,499 (around Rs. 77,000). The top-of-the-line 12GB/512GB variant is priced at CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 86,300).