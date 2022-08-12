Technology

Motorola RAZR 2022 foldable smartphone announced: Check price and specifications

The Moto RAZR 2022 measures 7.62mm in thickness (when unfolded) and weighs 200g

Motorola has introduced its latest flagship foldable smartphone, called the Moto RAZR 2022, in China. The key highlights of the device include a redesigned hinge mechanism, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and 33W fast-charging. The handset can be pre-ordered starting at CNY 5,999 (nearly Rs. 71,000) for the base 8GB/128GB configuration.

The Moto RAZR 2022 bears major hardware upgrades over its predecessor, along with a revamped design, a larger secondary screen, a flagship chipset, and several new-age features.

The device rivals the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.

Since Motorola had introduced the previous two generations of the RAZR foldable smartphone in India, we can expect the RAZR 2022 to arrive as well.

Design and display The handset boasts a 144Hz pOLED foldable screen

The Moto RAZR 2022 sports a clamshell design, with an improved hinge, slim bezels, punch-hole cut-out, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 10-bit pOLED foldable panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the outside, it has a 2.7-inch (573x800 pixels) gOLED cover screen. The handset is offered in a Black shade.

Information It has a 32MP camera on the inside

The Moto RAZR 2022 houses a dual camera arrangement on the outside that includes a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) primary shooter and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the inside, it features a 32MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers the clamshell phone

The Moto RAZR 2022 draws fuel from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 12-based MyUI 4.0. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. For connectivity, the phone includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto RAZR 2022: Pricing and availability

The Moto RAZR 2022 is currently available for pre-booking starting at CNY 5,999 (nearly Rs. 71,000) for its base 8GB/128GB configuration. The mid-tier 8GB/256GB trim costs CNY 6,499 (around Rs. 77,000). The top-of-the-line 12GB/512GB variant is priced at CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 86,300).