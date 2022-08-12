Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) debuts as company's biggest tablet
The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) has been launched in China. It is offered in Green, Silver, and Black shades. The tablet includes an LCD screen, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 SoC, and a 10,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. It is currently up for pre-order starting at a price tag of CNY 2,999 (nearly Rs. 35,400) for its base 6GB/128GB configuration.
- The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) differs from the standard Pad 5 Pro in terms of design and specifications.
- It has slimmer bezels, a bigger screen, a redesigned camera module, and a larger battery.
- Xiaomi is likely to debut the tablet in the international markets soon where it will rival the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Apple iPad Air, and Lenovo Tab P12 Pro.
The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) features an all-metal body, symmetrical bezels, and a front camera in the top bezel. It gets a four-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet flaunts a 12.4-inch 2.5K (1600x2560 pixels) LCD screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and 500-nits of peak brightness. It has support for a smart keyboard and stylus pen.
The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main snapper and two 2MP secondary sensors. For selfies and video calls, the tablet houses a 20MP front-facing camera.
The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) draws power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The tablet boots Android 12-based MIUI 13. Under the hood, it houses a 10,000mAh battery which supports 67W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.
Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) starts at CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 35,400) for its base 6GB/128GB configuration and goes up to CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 49,500) for the top-tier 12GB/512GB model. It will go on sale from August 16.