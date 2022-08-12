Technology

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) debuts as company's biggest tablet

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 12, 2022, 11:50 am 2 min read

The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) measures 6.66mm in thickness

The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) has been launched in China. It is offered in Green, Silver, and Black shades. The tablet includes an LCD screen, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 SoC, and a 10,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. It is currently up for pre-order starting at a price tag of CNY 2,999 (nearly Rs. 35,400) for its base 6GB/128GB configuration.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) differs from the standard Pad 5 Pro in terms of design and specifications.

It has slimmer bezels, a bigger screen, a redesigned camera module, and a larger battery.

Xiaomi is likely to debut the tablet in the international markets soon where it will rival the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Apple iPad Air, and Lenovo Tab P12 Pro.

Design and display The tablet has a 120Hz LCD display

The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) features an all-metal body, symmetrical bezels, and a front camera in the top bezel. It gets a four-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet flaunts a 12.4-inch 2.5K (1600x2560 pixels) LCD screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and 500-nits of peak brightness. It has support for a smart keyboard and stylus pen.

Information It has a 50MP primary camera

The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main snapper and two 2MP secondary sensors. For selfies and video calls, the tablet houses a 20MP front-facing camera.

Internals The device packs up to 512GB of storage

The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) draws power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The tablet boots Android 12-based MIUI 13. Under the hood, it houses a 10,000mAh battery which supports 67W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch): Pricing and availability

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) starts at CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 35,400) for its base 6GB/128GB configuration and goes up to CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 49,500) for the top-tier 12GB/512GB model. It will go on sale from August 16.