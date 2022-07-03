Technology

Samsung rolls out Android 12 update for Galaxy M11

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 03, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy M11 also gets the June 2022 Android security patch (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy M11 smartphone in Vietnam. The official changelog is yet to be updated, but we can expect that the update may not bring all the features of One UI 4.1 as the Galaxy M11 is rather underpowered. The firmware also bumps up the Android security patch to June 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung launched the Galaxy M11 in 2020 as a budget-range offering.

By updating a phone from two years ago, the company is indirectly telling us that it is out of phones to update.

This will be the final firmware for the Galaxy M11 and let us hope this pumps some life into the phone and brings it back from obscurity.

The Android 12 update for the Samsung Galaxy M11 smartphone carries version number M115FXXU3CVF6 and is currently seeding in Vietnam. To manually download the firmware, you can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Design and display The handset features an HD+ screen

The Samsung Galaxy M11 features a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it sports a physical fingerprint sensor and triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) PLS TFT LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 268ppi pixel density. Dimensions-wise, the device is 9mm thick and weighs 197g.

Information It sports a 13MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Under the hood A Snapdragon 450 chip powers the device

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is fueled by a Snapdragon 450 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. It is now upgradeable to Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.