Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 fully revealed in latest renders

Written by Athik Saleh May 12, 2022, 02:35 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could have larger cover display than its predecessor (Photo credit: 91mobiles and @OnLeaks)

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in August or September this year. Now, 5K renders of the phone have surfaced online, courtesy of 91mobiles and @OnLeaks. The renders show that the handset will look similar to its predecessor except for some minor changes. Interestingly, it was only yesterday that we saw the renders of the larger Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung wrote its name all over the foldable smartphone market with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3. The former is the highest-selling foldable handset in the world.

As the company readies itself to launch the next-generation devices, the expectations are high.

We don't expect many changes in terms of design, but improvements under the hood will be needed to repeat the success.

Design The handset will sport a clamshell-like design

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will feature a clamshell-like design with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, an aluminium frame, a better hinge, and flat rails. It will sport a glass body with a dual camera unit on the outside and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch main display and a 2.0-inch or bigger cover screen. Dimensions-wise, it will be 7.2mm thick.

Information The device will have a dual rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement. For selfies, it will sport a single camera on the main display. Details of the sensors are unavailable as of now.

Internals The smartphone may pack a 3,700mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. At the heart, it should run on Android 12-based One UI and house a 3,700mAh or bigger battery with fast-charging support. The handset should also support 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Information Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be announced at the time of its launch in August or September. However, we expect it to be priced at around Rs. 90,000 in India.