Redmi K50 Ultra, with 120W fast-charging and triple cameras, launched

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 12, 2022, 10:58 am 2 min read

The Redmi K50 Ultra gets a VC Liquid Cooling System for heat dissipation

The Redmi K50 Ultra is now official in China. It carries a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (nearly Rs. 35,400) for its 8GB/128GB configuration. As for the key highlights, the device features an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and 120W wired fast-charging. It is available for pre-order and will go on sale starting August 16.

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi K50 Ultra a.k.a. Extreme Edition in the same timeframe as the Moto X30 Pro. It joins the vanilla K50, K50 Pro, and the K50 Gaming Edition smartphones.

The device bears a high-resolution primary camera, a flagship processor, and several new-age features.

It has all the elements of becoming a popular 'flagship killer.'

Design and display The device has a 120Hz OLED display

The Redmi K50 Ultra sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, narrow bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the back, there is a triple camera arrangement with an LED flash. The handset features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1220x2712 pixels) 12-bit OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. It houses dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

Information The phone offers a 108MP primary camera

The Redmi K50 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 20MP front-facing shooter with Sony's IMX596 sensor.

Internals The handset packs up to 512GB of storage

The Redmi K50 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Poclet-pinch Redmi K50 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The Redmi K50 Ultra is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,400) and CNY 3,299 (nearly Rs. 38,900) for its 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models, respectively. The 12GB/256GB trim costs CNY 3,599 (around Rs. 42,500) while the 12GB/512GB model is priced at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 47,200). The special K50 Ultra Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team edition with 12GB/512GB configuration costs CNY 4,199 (nearly Rs. 49,500).