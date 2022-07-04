Technology

Samsung rolls out July Android security update for Galaxy A32

Samsung rolls out July Android security update for Galaxy A32

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 04, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

The Galaxy A32 offers up to 1TB of expandable storage (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has rolled out an Android security update for the Galaxy A32. It has been introduced for the models operating in South Korea. According to the changelog, the firmware adds July 2022 Android security patch to the device. The update is expected to arrive in more regions in the coming days. As usual, it is being rolled out in stages.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung has frequently released new Android security patches for its smartphones before even Google did.

With the start of the new month, the company has once again surpassed the latter in this regard.

The Galaxy A32 is the first Samsung phone to feature the latest July 2022 security patch. The brand is yet to publish the changelog for the device.

For the Samsung Galaxy A32 in South Korea, the Android 12 update has version number A325NKSU1BVF2. It is being released in a staged manner via the OTA method. However, you can manually check for the update by going to Settings > Software update.

Design and display The device sports 90Hz Super AMOLED screen

The Galaxy A32 features a waterdrop-notch display with slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint reader. It has a plastic back body and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protecting the display. The device offers a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, the device measures 8.4mm in thickness and weighs 184g.

Information It features a 64MP main camera

The Galaxy A32 houses a quad camera setup on the rear that includes a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide lens, and 5MP (f/2.4) depth as well as macro sensors. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals The handset packs a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset

The Galaxy A32 is fueled by a Mediatek Helio G80 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It boots Android 12 and draws juice from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging. For connectivity, the device has support for 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.