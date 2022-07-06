Technology

ROG Phone 6 Pro v/s RedMagic 7 Pro: Specifications compared

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 06, 2022, 03:03 pm

The ROG Phone 6 Pro comes with an IPX4 splash resistant body

A dedicated gaming smartphone boasts top-tier hardware and several noteworthy features. In April, Nubia introduced its RedMagic 7 Pro to cement its position in the gaming smartphone segment. But now, ASUS has joined the fray with its ROG Phone 6 Pro which packs a 165Hz display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 18GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. Which one should you pick?

Design Which one has better looks?

The ROG Phone 6 Pro houses the front camera in the top bezel, whereas RedMagic 7 Pro has an all-screen design with an under-display camera. The latter has slimmer bezels and a higher screen-to-body ratio. The ROG model has a secondary rear display and comes in a Storm White shade, while its rival offers RGB light effects and comes in Obsidian and Supernova colorways.

Display The ROG Phone 6 Pro has a 165Hz AMOLED display

The ROG Phone 6 Pro sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448pixels) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, 1,200-nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The RedMagic 7 Pro boasts a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 960Hz touch sampling rate, 600-nits brightness, and Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Cameras The RedMagic 7 Pro has an under-display selfie camera

On the rear, the ROG Phone 6 Pro has a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro snapper. For selfies, it houses a 12MP front-facing shooter. The RedMagic 7 Pro's rear setup is headlined by a 64MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, it has an 8MP under-display camera.

Internals Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers ROG Phone 6 Pro

The ROG Phone 6 Pro features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 18GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging. It boots Android 12-based ROG UI. The RedMagic 7 Pro gets Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging. It runs on Android 12-based Red Magic 5.0.

Thermal solution The RedMagic 7 Pro features "ICE 9.0" multi-dimensional cooling system

The ROG Phone 6 Pro is equipped with 360-degree cooling, Gamecool 6, and an X-Haptic Vibration system. It also has an Adreno control panel for GPU-related customizations. The brand also offers Aero Active Cooler as an accessory for the device. The RedMagic 7 Pro comes with an 'ICE 9.0' multi-dimensional cooling system, an Air Channel with two air intakes, and an optional Turbo Cooler.

Pocket-pinch What is the cost of these top-tier gaming smartphones?

The ROG Phone 6 Pro costs €1,299 (around Rs. 1,05,700) for its sole 18GB/512GB configuration. It will soon be available for purchase worldwide. The RedMagic 7 Pro is available for purchase in 16GB/256GB (Obsidian) and 16GB/512GB (Supernova) configurations. The former variant is priced at €799 (nearly Rs. 65,000), whereas the latter bears a price tag of €899 (roughly Rs. 73,100).

Information ROG Phone 6 Pro v/s RedMagic 7 Pro: Verdict

ASUS's ROG Phone 6 Pro might have a slightly better display and Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, but given the price difference, the Nubia's RedMagic 7 Pro offers better value since it also packs top-tier hardware.