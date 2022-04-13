Technology

Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro launched globally: Check features and price

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 13, 2022, 02:44 pm 2 min read

RedMagic 7 Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset (Photo credit: Nubia)

Nubia has launched its latest gaming smartphone, the RedMagic 7 Pro, in the global markets. The handset carries a starting price-tag of $799 (roughly Rs. 61,000) and it will be available for purchase soon. As for the highlights, the device comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and an 'ICE 9.0' multi-dimensional cooling system.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Nubia RedMagic 7 series was released in China earlier this year. The company had introduced two gaming phones under the line-up, namely the RedMagic 7 and higher-end Pro model.

The RedMagic 7 Pro has now arrived in the global markets to cement its place in the niche but growing segment of gaming smartphones. It may arrive in India as well.

Design and display The phone boasts a 960Hz touch sampling rate

The RedMagic 7 Pro features a futuristic, all-screen design with ultra-slim bezels, an under-display front camera, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and an ICE 9.0 cooling system. On the back, it has a triple-camera arrangement, paired with an LED flash. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 960Hz touch sampling rate, and 600-nits of brightness.

Information It sports a 64MP main camera

The RedMagic 7 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) under-display camera.

Under the hood It is backed by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

The RedMagic 7 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phone runs on Android 12-based Red Magic 5.0 out of the box and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro starts at $799 (nearly Rs. 61,000) for the 16GB/256GB variant. On the other hand, the 16GB/512GB model is priced at $899 (roughly Rs. 68,500). The handset will be available for purchase in the global markets very soon.