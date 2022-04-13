Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro launched globally: Check features and price
Nubia has launched its latest gaming smartphone, the RedMagic 7 Pro, in the global markets. The handset carries a starting price-tag of $799 (roughly Rs. 61,000) and it will be available for purchase soon. As for the highlights, the device comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and an 'ICE 9.0' multi-dimensional cooling system.
- The Nubia RedMagic 7 series was released in China earlier this year. The company had introduced two gaming phones under the line-up, namely the RedMagic 7 and higher-end Pro model.
- The RedMagic 7 Pro has now arrived in the global markets to cement its place in the niche but growing segment of gaming smartphones. It may arrive in India as well.
The RedMagic 7 Pro features a futuristic, all-screen design with ultra-slim bezels, an under-display front camera, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and an ICE 9.0 cooling system. On the back, it has a triple-camera arrangement, paired with an LED flash. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 960Hz touch sampling rate, and 600-nits of brightness.
The RedMagic 7 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) under-display camera.
The RedMagic 7 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phone runs on Android 12-based Red Magic 5.0 out of the box and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro starts at $799 (nearly Rs. 61,000) for the 16GB/256GB variant. On the other hand, the 16GB/512GB model is priced at $899 (roughly Rs. 68,500). The handset will be available for purchase in the global markets very soon.