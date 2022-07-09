Vivo Y77 launched with dual cameras, 4,500mAh battery: Check price
Vivo has introduced the Y77 smartphone as its latest mid-ranger in China. As for the key highlights, the handset boasts an LCD display, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. The smartphone is retailing at a starting price of CNY 1,499 (nearly Rs. 17,700) for its base 6GB/128GB variant. It is offered in three colorways.
- Just a few days ago, Vivo Y77 5G was introduced in Malaysia but it is not to be confused with this Y77.
- Even though the brand has reused the moniker, the China-specific Y77 bears a different set of features and specifications.
- The Vivo Y77 comes in three colors and four RAM configurations, and it may arrive in India as well.
The Vivo Y77 has a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is available in Crystal Black, Crystal Powder, and Crystal Sea colors. The handset bears a 6.64-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2388 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 395ppi pixel density. It measures 8.6mm in thickness and weighs 194g.
The Vivo Y77 houses a dual rear camera arrangement that comprises a 50MP (f/1.8) main lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) camera for taking selfies and video calling.
The Vivo Y77 draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Vivo Y77 comes in four configurations. It starts at CNY 1,499 (nearly Rs. 17,700) for the base 6GB/128GB variant and goes up to CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,600) for the top-of-the-line 12GB/256GB model. The handset is retailing in China via the brand's official website.