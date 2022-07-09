Technology

Vivo Y77 launched with dual cameras, 4,500mAh battery: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 09, 2022

The Vivo Y77 comes in four configurations (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has introduced the Y77 smartphone as its latest mid-ranger in China. As for the key highlights, the handset boasts an LCD display, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. The smartphone is retailing at a starting price of CNY 1,499 (nearly Rs. 17,700) for its base 6GB/128GB variant. It is offered in three colorways.

Context Why does this story matter?

Just a few days ago, Vivo Y77 5G was introduced in Malaysia but it is not to be confused with this Y77.

Even though the brand has reused the moniker, the China-specific Y77 bears a different set of features and specifications.

The Vivo Y77 comes in three colors and four RAM configurations, and it may arrive in India as well.

Design and display The handset has a 120Hz LCD display

The Vivo Y77 has a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is available in Crystal Black, Crystal Powder, and Crystal Sea colors. The handset bears a 6.64-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2388 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 395ppi pixel density. It measures 8.6mm in thickness and weighs 194g.

Information It has a 50MP primary camera

The Vivo Y77 houses a dual rear camera arrangement that comprises a 50MP (f/1.8) main lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) camera for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC powers the device

The Vivo Y77 draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y77: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y77 comes in four configurations. It starts at CNY 1,499 (nearly Rs. 17,700) for the base 6GB/128GB variant and goes up to CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,600) for the top-of-the-line 12GB/256GB model. The handset is retailing in China via the brand's official website.