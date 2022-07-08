Technology

WhatsApp is testing multi-device feature: How will it work

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 08, 2022

WhatsApp has been working on multi-device connectivity for a while (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

We are being spoilt by WhatsApp these days with a new feature every other week. Now, the messaging app has been spotted working on a long-lasting issue - the inability to use WhatsApp on multiple smartphones simultaneously. According to WaBetaInfo, in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.15.13, the Meta-owned company is testing multi-device support feature.

Context Why does this story matter?

One of the biggest drawbacks of WhatsApp over the years has been the inability to use it on more than one phone.

Its main rival, Telegram, can be used on multiple smartphones simultaneously. Although the Meta-owned company has been actively adding new features, this will always remain a drawback.

It seems that WhatsApp has taken the criticism under serious consideration.

Chat sync Chat will start syncing when user logs into companion device

In the new beta version for Android, WhatsApp is using multi-device connectivity to allow syncing of chat across smartphones. The process is seemingly automatic as the sync starts when users log into a companion device. Depending on the number of conversations you have, the process could take a while to complete. During the process, you won't be able to see old messages.

Companion A secondary mobile device can be synced via companion mode

WhatsApp has been working on multi-device compatibility for a while. The last version we saw was multi-device 2.0 with companion mode. With the companion mode, users will be able to link a second smartphone to their WhatsApp account. Messages can be sent from the companion device without an internet connection on the primary device. The feature is yet to go live.

Availability WhatsApp companion is not available for beta testing

Companion mode and associated chat syncing cannot be enabled on WhatsApp beta yet. WhatsApp is still working on these features and does not think they are ready for public testing. In the meanwhile, the app currently allows using one smartphone and three other linked devices like desktops and laptops. Even without internet on the primary mobile, the secondary devices will continue to receive messages.

