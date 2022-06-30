Technology

New WhatsApp feature: Avatars for video calls coming soon

The avatars will be offered o both Android and iOS (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

To ensure that it stays competitive in the market, popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature. It will reportedly introduce custom avatars for users during video calls to safeguard their privacy. The feature is in development since March this year and it is unclear whether designers will opt for a 2D or 3D appearance.

Context Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp's decision to introduce avatars seems like an attempt at playing catch up with Apple's iMessage, which offers something similar for years now.

Animated emoji-based avatars will offer users more opportunities for self-expression and safeguard their privacy.

This upcoming feature will not be limited to WhatsApp beta for Android. iOS users will also get it in the future.

Nature Customization options will be initially limited

Instead of displaying a profile picture or the feed from the front camera during a call, the new feature will permit users to showcase alternative avatars. To activate it, they will have to tap the 'Switch to avatar' button. However, the button currently does not work. We believe the first batch of avatars will look simple and shall offer limited opportunities for customization.

Information The debut timeline is currently unavailable

Developers are working on these 'avatars' since March. However, it is unclear right now when they can be used. We hope the facility is rolled out soon, considering there are several new features in the pipeline.

Features Users will also be able to edit sent messages soon

Some new features are in the works for WhatsApp. It will soon allow users to edit messages after sending them. Also, its Desktop beta will offer a blur tool in the internal image editor. Meanwhile, an updated group limit of 512 participants (on the newest stable version of the app) and creating orders within a chat thread on WhatsApp Desktop, have been introduced recently.