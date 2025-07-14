Lord's Test: Sunil Gavaskar slams DRS after KL Rahul's dismissal

Legend Sunil Gavaskar continued to target the Decision Review System (DRS) during the 3rd Test between England and India at Lord's. The former Indian captain was upset with KL Rahul 's LBW dismissal on Day 5 of the match. Gavaskar, who was commentating at the time, expressed doubts about the technology's reliability in this instance. Earlier, he was critical of a decision involving England batter Joe Root.

Technology doubts Gavaskar questions ball-tracking technology Rahul was initially not out when England captain Ben Stokes appealed for LBW. However, the latter reviewed the decision. The ball-tracking showed the ball hitting the stumps thereafter, leading to the reversal. Gavaskar questioned the accuracy of this technology, noting that "surprisingly, this one didn't bounce that much." "When Indian bowlers were bowling, the balls were mostly going over the stumps in reviews. I am questioning the technology," he added.

Umpire criticism Ashwin also criticizes umpire Reiffel Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also criticized Australian umpire Paul Reiffel for his controversial decisions during the match. He claimed that there is a pattern in calls that have gone against the Indian team. Ashwin recalled his own experiences with Reiffel on his YouTube show "Ash ki Baat," saying, "Whenever India bowls, he always feels it's not out. Whenever India bats, he always feels it's out."