KL Rahul slams successive 50-plus scores versus England Lions: Stats
What's the story
KL Rahul has once again proven his prowess in red-ball cricket, scoring a resilient half-century for India A against England Lions in the second unofficial Test at County Ground, Northampton.
The 33-year-old batter is already part of India's squad for the upcoming five-match Test series and is expected to be a key player in Shubman Gill's team.
Rahul, who smashed a century for India A in the 1st innings, followed it up with a knock of 51 in the 3rd innings of the match.
Here's more.
Match highlights
Rahul's impressive comeback and match details
Rahul missed the first unofficial Test due to Indian Premier League commitments but made a strong comeback in the second unofficial Test by scoring a sensational hundred.
Rahul perished for 116 runs from 168 balls. He added 121 runs alongside Dhruv Jurel after managing an 86-run stand for the 3rd wicket alongside Karun Nair.
India posted 348/10 in the 1st innings before England Lions fell 21 runs short (327/10).
In the 3rd innings, India A are 163/4 at stumps.
Happenings
Rahul's performance in India A's 2nd innings
India A lost Yashasvi Jaiswal cheaply (11/1) before Rahul and skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran steadied the ship with an 88-run partnership.
Both players looked settled and scored runs at a decent pace.
Rahul brought up his half-century and was eventually dismissed by Josh Tongue on 51 in the 22nd over.
Rahul's 51 was laced with nine fours. He faced 64 balls.
Runs
Rahul's 37th half-century in First-Class cricket
As per ESPNcricinfo, this is Rahul's 37th half-century in First-Class cricket. He also owns 19 hundreds.
He has raced to 7,498 runs in the longest format at an average of 43-plus.
Notably, 3,257 of his runs in FC cricket have come for India in Tests at 33.57 (100s: 8, 50s: 17).
Meanwhile, in 9 matches for India A in FC cricket, Rahul has raced to 726 runs at 48.40. He slammed his 6th fifty (100s: 1).