KL Rahul has once again proven his prowess in red-ball cricket, scoring a resilient half-century for India A against England Lions in the second unofficial Test at County Ground, Northampton.

The 33-year-old batter is already part of India's squad for the upcoming five-match Test series and is expected to be a key player in Shubman Gill's team.

Rahul, who smashed a century for India A in the 1st innings, followed it up with a knock of 51 in the 3rd innings of the match.

