Abhimanyu Easwaran was the lone warrior for Bengal on Day 2 against Kerala (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Ranji Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu Easwaran hammers his 28th First-Class fifty

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:57 pm Feb 10, 202407:57 pm

What's the story Abhimanyu Easwaran announced his arrival in Bengal colors with a fine fifty on Day 2 against Kerala in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. He slammed his 28th half-century in First-Class cricket as he hammered a 93-ball 72. His knock was studded with 11 boundaries. Following Kerala's total of 363, Bengal were 172/8 at stumps on Day 2.

Knock

A valiant knock from Easwaran

Easwaran opened the batting for Bengal with Ranjot Singh Khaira on his return to the Ranji Trophy this season. The two openers added 43 runs with Easwaran doing the bulk of the scoring. Soon Khaira departed and Sudip Gharami joined forces with the veteran batter. The two batters stitched a crucial 64-run stand. Eventually, Easwaran was dismissed by the experienced Kerala spinner Jalaj Saxena.

2022-23

Easwaran had a memorable 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign

Easwaran had a brilliant outing in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. The experienced campaigner returned with 798 runs from eight matches at 66.50. He slammed three fifties and as many centuries last season. His runs at the top were crucial for Bengal as they finished as runners-up in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. Easwaran was Bengal's third-highest run-getter, behind Anustup Majumdar (867) and Gharami (803).

Stats

A look at his great First-Class numbers

Playing his 93rd First-Class match, Easwaran has amassed 6,741 runs at an average above 45. Besides 28 fifties, the 28-year-old has also smoked 22 centuries in this format. Easwaran made his FC debut for Bengal in 2013 and has been a mainstay for them at the top of the order in the last few years. He has been extremely consistent on the domestic circuit.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Kerala resumed their overnight score of 265/4 on Day 2 and they eventually finished at 363 courtesy of centuries from Sachin Baby and Akshay Chandran. Shahbaz Ahmed starred for Bengal with 4/73. In reply, Bengal have managed 172/8 at stumps on Day 2 thanks to 72 from Easwaran. No other player has touched the 50-run mark till now. Kerala all-rounder Saxena has claimed 7/67.