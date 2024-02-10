Shamar Joseph bags his maiden IPL contract by joining LSG (Photo credit: X/@CricketAus)

Shamar Joseph bags IPL contract with Lucknow Super Giants

06:35 pm Feb 10, 2024

What's the story In a unique development, Indian Premier League outfit Lucknow Super Giants have roped in West Indies pace sensation Shamar Joseph as a replacement for Mark Wood. LSG have signed the speedster for Rs. 3 crore as per an IPL release. It is understood the English Cricket Board didn't allow Wood to feature in the IPL 2024 to manage his workload. Here's more.

Context

Why does this story matter?

As per reports, Wood, who is a centrally contracted player, was pulled by the ECB to not feature in the upcoming IPL. The speedster has had a history of injuries and ECB wants him to remain fresh ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. LSG decided to replace him with Shamar, who made his name in his debut Test series in Australia.

Shamar Joseph

Who is Shamar Joseph?

Shamar hails from the tiny village of Baracara in Guyana and had to quit a steady job around 19 months back to pursue cricket. Before turning professional, Shamar played tape-ball cricket. He closely followed legends Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose. He also bowled with fruits during his early days. Former cricketer Damion Vantull helped him join a bowling camp where Ambrose spotted him.

History

Shamar scripted history with his 7/68 in the Brisbane Test

Shamar's match-winning 7/68 against Australia in the second innings in Brisbane was historic. It propelled the WI to their maiden Test win over Australia since 2003. His spell handed the Caribbean their first Test win Down Under since 1997. WI finally ended Australia's unbeaten streak in Day/Night Tests. Shamar became just the fourth WI bowler to claim a Test seven-wicket haul on Australian soil.

AUS vs WI

A dream series versus AUS

Shamar returned with 13 wickets in two Tests against Australia. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the series, behind Josh Hazlewood's 14 wickets. Shamar made a dream start to his Test career. He scored 36 while batting at number 11 in the first innings of the opening Test in Adelaide. He then dismissed Steve Smith with his very first delivery in international cricket.

Beginning

Shamar scripted records with fifer on Test debut

Shamar became the second WI bowler to claim a wicket with his first delivery. He also became the 11th WI bowler to claim a fifer on Test debut. He is now the first WI bowler to claim a Test debut fifer in Australia. Overall, the 24-year-old became just the 10th visiting bowler to take five or more wickets on his Test debut Down Under.

PSL

Shamar will also feature for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL

Shamar has joined PSL outfit Peshawar Zalmi as a replacement player for Gus Atkinson. However, he will stay with the team for the entirety of the PSL even after Atkinson arrives. Atkinson is currently in England's Test squad in India and will be unavailable until March 11. He will be available for the playoffs. So Peshawar Zalmi have entrusted Shamar for the league phase.

Mark Wood

LSG had signed Wood for Rs. 7.50 crore

LSG roped in English pacer Wood during the IPL auction ahead of the 2022 season for a whopping Rs. 7.50 crore. However, the Englishman's returns have not been satisfactory for the franchise. He missed the entirety of the 2022 season with an elbow injury. However, he returned in the 2023 IPL and picked up 11 wickets in four matches at an average of 11.82.