Ravi Bishnoi completes 100 wickets in T20 cricket: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 21, 2023

Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens to reach the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs on Saturday. The Krunal Pandya-led side successfully defended 176/8, winning by just one run. Rinku Singh's fifty went in vain. Ravi Bishnoi, who impressed with his match-defining spell attained a crucial feat. He completed 100 wickets in T20 cricket. Here are the stats.

Bishnoi takes two wickets

Leg-spinner Bishnoi was the pick of LSG's bowlers in the match. The youngster, who has been in sublime form, took two wickets for just 23 runs in four overs. Bishnoi dismissed the dangerous Andre Russell, which was the turning point of the match. The former got rid of KKR skipper Nitish Rana earlier as they gained momentum.

Bishnoi races to 100 T20 wickets

During the match, Bishnoi unlocked a significant achievement. With the wicket of Rana, the leg-spinner completed 100 wickets in T20 cricket. Bishnoi raced to the mark in his 86th T20. The tally includes two four-wicket hauls. Bishnoi now has 15 wickets in the ongoing IPL season at an average of 23.60. Notably, Mark Wood is the only other LSG bowler with over 10 wickets.

How did the match pan out?

LSG were off to a steady start after KKR elected to field (PP: 54/1). KKR bounced back in the middle overs, restricting LSG to 73/5. Nicholas Pooran then propelled the Super Giants to 176/8 with a 58-run knock. Despite getting a good start, KKR faltered in the middle overs. Although Rinku made an exceptional recovery, KKR fell one run short.

LSG go through with 17 points

LSG have become the third side to reach the playoffs of IPL 2023. They have qualified with 17 points. Earlier, in the day Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Delhi Capitals to go through. Defending champions Gujarat Titans still top the table.