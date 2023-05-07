Sports

IPL 2023: Saha-Gill stand guides GT to 227/2 against LSG

Written by Parth Dhall May 07, 2023, 05:14 pm 2 min read

Saha and Gill shared a 142-run opening stand (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

A 142-run partnership between Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill set the foundation of Gujarat Titans's mammoth total (227/2) against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Saha (81) slammed his highest score of the season, while Gill (94*) continued with his exploits. Later, Hardik Pandya (25) and David Miller (21*) gave GT a sturdy finish.

A flying start for GT

GT were off to a flying start after the Super Giants elected to field. Mohsin Khan conceded 12 runs in the first over itself, while he conceded 22 runs in his second. GT crossed the 50-run mark in the fourth over, with Saha being the chief aggregator. Saha's onslaught allowed Gill to take his time initially. GT were 78/0 after six overs.

GT's highest-ever PP score in IPL

GT registered their highest-ever Powerplay score in the IPL. In fact, this was the first time GT scored over 70 in the PP. They surpassed their previous score of 65/1 that came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad earlier in the season.

A 20-ball fifty for Saha

Saha completed a 20-ball half-century in the sixth over bowled by Yash Thakur. He reached the mark with a maximum over long-on. It was his Saha's maiden half-century in the ongoing season and 12th overall. Saha was finally dismissed by Avesh Khan in the 13th over. The former smashed 81 off 43 balls (10 fours and 4 sixes).

Highest individual score in PP (IPL 2023)

Saha hammered an unbeaten 54 off 23 balls in the Powerplay against LSG. This is now the joint-highest individual score in the Powerplay this season. LSG's Kyle Mayers also slammed a 22-ball 54 against Punjab Kings in Mohali.

Fastest IPL fifty for GT

Saha now has the fastest half-century for GT in the IPL (by balls). He bettered the record of all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who reached the mark off 21 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier this season.

Another fifty for Gill

Although Gill's knock was overpowered by that of Saha, the former played a solid hand eventually. Gill slammed his fourth half-century of the season in the 12th over. Like Saha, Gill also completed his fifty in less than 30 balls (29). Gill and Saha propelled the Titans past 140 (12 overs). Gill finally managed an unbeaten 94 off 51 balls (2 fours, 7 sixes).