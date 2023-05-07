Sports

GT's Mohammed Shami completes 150 T20 matches: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 07, 2023, 05:07 pm 3 min read

Mohammed Shami owns 18 wickets in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Another feather has been added to Mohammed Shami's hat as the pacer has completed 150 matches in T20 cricket. Match 51 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants marked Shami's milestone appearance. The pacer has been an asset in T20s due to his ability to take wickets in all junctures of the game. Here are his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Mostly known for his heroics in Test and ODI cricket, Shami has also made a significant mark in the 20-over format.

He is a deadly operator of the new ball as his powerplay numbers are nothing but sensational.

Shami's ability to nail yorkers also makes him a handy bowler in slog overs.

The speedster has been on a roll in the 2023 IPL.

A look at his overall stats

Shami has raced to 180 wickets (before the game) in the format at an economy of 8.14. He boasts an impressive average of 24.20. The tally includes a couple of four-wicket hauls with his best figures reading 4/11. 112 of his career T20 wickets have been recorded since 2019. The Gujarat Titans star would be determined to enhance his numbers even further.

Sensational numbers in powerplay

As mentioned, Shami has been a formidable force with the new ball. In T20 cricket, he owns 48 wickets in powerplay at an economy of 7.47. His tally of 37 powerplay wickets in IPL since 2019 is only second to that of Trent Boult (38). The ace pacer is leading the wicket-taking chart in powerplay this season (12 wickets).

Here are his IPL numbers

Shami has raced to 117 wickets in 103 IPL matches (ER: 8.36). In IPL 2023, Shami has scalped 18 wickets in just 10 matches, conceding runs at 7.02. Notably, GT skipper Hardik Pandya has also entrusted Shami to operate in death overs (16-20). So far, he has bowed nine overs in this phase this season and scalped six wickets, conceding runs at 9.22.

Joint-highest wicket-taker for GT

Shami, who scalped 20 wickets in the last season, is GT's leading wicket-taker in IPL. In 26 games, he has raced to 38 wickets at an economy of 7.62. Ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan trails him in this regard with 37 scalps.

How has Shami fared in T20Is?

Shami, who last played a T20I in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, has played 23 games in the shortest international format. The Bengal seamer has snared 24 wickets in T20Is, averaging 29.62. While his economy rate reads 8.94, 3/15 are his best figures. He returned with six wickets in as many appearances in last year's T20 WC with his economy being 7.15.