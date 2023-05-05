Sports

IPL 2023, Rashid Khan claims 3/14 versus Rajasthan Royals: Stats

IPL 2023, Rashid Khan claims 3/14 versus Rajasthan Royals: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 05, 2023, 09:32 pm 2 min read

Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan claimed 3/14 from his four overs against Rajasthan Royals (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan claimed 3/14 from his four overs against Rajasthan Royals in match number 48 of the Indian Premier League 2023 season on Friday. Rashid was terrific in the middle overs, claiming three wickets for 11 after coming on to bowl the final over of the powerplay. RR were bowled out for a paltry 118 runs. We decode the stats.

A solid display on offer

Rashid's first over saw him concede three runs. In overs 7-15, he showed his magic as RR were reduced to 96/8 from 50/2 in the powerplay. Rashid bowled a hapless R Ashwin out after he failed to read the offerings. Riyan Parag failed to read a googly and was trumped LBW. Rashid then dismissed Shimron Hetmyer for seven (LBW).

Rashid registers these numbers

Rashid and Mohammed Shami (1/27) are now the joint-highest wicket-takers in IPL 2023 (18 each). Rashid has a terrific average of 17.88. Overall in the IPL, Rashid has managed 130 scalps at 20.42. In the 20-over format, Rashid now has 546 scalps under his belt. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid now has 15 scalps versus RR at 21.66.

A unique record for Rashid

Rashid's three-wicket haul in the middle overs has seen him race to 90 wickets in this phase. He is now the sixth bowler to claim 90-plus scalps on overs between 7-15. Amit Mishra (124 scalps) leads the way.