Afghanistan name preliminary squad for UAE T20Is: Details here

Rashid Khan will lead the team (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan have named their 22-member preliminary squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series in UAE, starting February 16. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan will lead the team as veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi stepped down from the role following the ICC T20 World Cup last year. This will be Afghanistan's first T20I assignment since the T20 WC in Australia. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The series is a part of a deal finalized by the two cricket boards last November.

As per the agreement, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) will offer the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) logistical and infrastructure support for the next five years.

This includes hosting Afghanistan's home international games.

Afghanistan are committed to playing three T20Is annually against UAE till the deal expires.

How Rashid has fared as a skipper?

Arguably the finest leg-spinner going around, Rashid first led Afghanistan back in 2019. He has a 4/3 win/loss record as a skipper in the T20I arena. He was named the national team's captain ahead of the 2021 T20 WC. However, the leggie controversially resigned from the post ahead of the competition. Notably, Rashid has also led in seven ODIs and two Tests.

Squad set to be trimmed to 17 players

Meanwhile, the 22-player preliminary squad will be trimmed to 17 following a conditioning camp in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Afghanistan are yet to name a coaching group for the series. Head coach Jonathan Trott and bowling coach Umar Gul's contacts weren't renewed last month. The assistant coach of the team, Raees Ahmadzai has been heading the back-room staff.

Afghanistan's preliminary squad

Afghanistan's preliminary squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Abdul Rahman Rahmani, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Bilal Sami, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Nangyal Kharoti, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Nijat Masoud, Noor Ahmad, Rahmat Shah, Sediqullah Atal, Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zahir Khan.