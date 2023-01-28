Sports

Indonesia Masters 2023: Lakshya Sen, Ashwini-Tanisha exit in quarter-finals

Written by V Shashank Jan 28, 2023, 08:27 pm 2 min read

Lakshya Sen was ousted in the Indonesia Masters quarter-finals (Source: Twitter/@lakshya_sen)

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen lost to Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie 21-15, 10-21, 13-21 in the men's singles quarter-finals at the Indonesia Masters Super 500. In women's doubles, the Indian pairing of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa was defeated by Japan's Sayaka Hirota and Yuki Fukushima 13-21, 18-21. With that, India's campaign in the tournament came to an end. Here's more.

Sen's run in the tournament

Sen bested Kodai Naraoka of Japan 21-12, 21-11 in the first round. He beat 2022 CWG silver medalist, Ng Tze Yong, 19-21, 21-8, 21-17 in R16. The Indian sensation, however, failed to get past 25-year-old Christie in the quarter-finals.

Sen has struggled to get going in 2023

Sen was recently ousted in R16 of the India Open Super 750 by Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 21-16, 15-21, 18-21. Prior to that, he was beaten by his compatriot HS Prannoy 24-22, 12-21, 18-21 in R32 of the Malaysia Open Super 1000.

A look at his achievements

Sen has won three titles on the BWF World Tour (2019 - Dutch Open, Hylo Open; 2022: India Open). He has been a runner-up on two occasions (2022 - German Open, All England Open). Besides, the 21-year-old bagged bronze in the 2021 World Championships, losing to Kidambi Srikanth. He was a part of the Indian contingent that won the prestigious Thomas Cup in 2022.

Tanisha-Ashwini suffer quarter-final exit

Tanisha and Ashwini trounced fellow Indian pairing of Ashna Roy and Haritha Manazhiyil 21-10, 21-7 in the first round. The duo overcame Indonesia's Lanny Tria Mayasari and Ribka Sugiarto 19-21, 21-18, 23-21 in the second round. In the quarters, they couldn't get past Japan's Fukushima and Hirota, thereby losing in straight games.