Sports

Tzu-ying beats Yufei to clinch the 2022 Thailand Open

Tzu-ying beats Yufei to clinch the 2022 Thailand Open

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha May 22, 2022, 01:20 pm 3 min read

Tzu-ying pocketed her first title of the season (Source: Twitter/@redbullindia)

Number one seed Tai Tzu-ying outclassed China's Chen Yufei to clinch her maiden title at the Thailand Open on Sunday. She beat the number three seed 21-15, 17-21, 21-12 in the BWF Super 500 event. It is her maiden title this season, having lost in the semis of the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships. Here are more details.

H2H A look at their head-to-head record

Tzu-ying enjoys a 16-4 win record against Yufei in their head-to-head meetings to date. Prior to the Thailand Open, the duo had met in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, wherein the latter clinched a win in three games (21-18, 19-21, 21-18). Tai had chronicled a win in straight games at the 2020 YONEX All England Open (21-19, 21-15).

Journey Thailand Open: Decoding the run of Tzu-ying

Tzu-ying prevailed against Denmark's Julie Dawall Jakobsen 18-21, 21-9, 21-5 in the round of 32. She made short work against Indonesia's Ruselli Hartawan in the round of 16, winning 21-15, 21-14. In the quarters, she outclassed China's He Bing Jiao 21-10, 14-21, 21-18. In the semis, she overcame Ratchanok Intanon 10-21, 21-13, 21-19. Lastly, she thumped Yufei in three games.

Career stats Tai has won 12 BWF World Tour titles

To date, Tzu-ying has won 12 BWF World Tour titles. In 2018, she stamped a win at the Indonesia Masters, All England Open, Malaysia Open, Indonesia Open, Chinese Taipei Open, and Denmark Open respectively. In 2019, she claimed the Malaysia Open, Singapore Open, and Denmark Open. She won the 2020 All England Open and later, Thailand Open in 2022.

Achievements Other notable career achievements of Tzu-ying

Tzu-ying won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She lost against Chen Yufei in the final. She also claimed silver at the BWF World Championships in 2021. She has won two medals at the Asian Games, besides three at the Asian Championships. She has won 12 BWF Superseries titles to date and three BWF Grand Prix honors.

2022 Her record in 2022

Tzu-ying enjoys an 11-3 win-loss record this season. She exited in the round of 16 at the YONEX GAINWARD German Open in March. Later that month, she finished as the semi-finalist at the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships. She had lost to An Seyoung in straight games 19-21, 13-21. She ended her wait for a title this season by winning the Thailand Open.

Match Thailand Open final: Tzu-ying overcomes Yufei

Tzu-ying started slow but went on an offensive streak to take a lead of 15-7. She dropped a few points but eventually pocketed the first game 21-15. In the second game, she got off to a decent start but failed to dominate the major part, losing by 21-17. In the decider, she racked up a 10-4 lead and later claimed a 21-12 win.