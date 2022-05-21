Sports

Thailand Open: PV Sindhu falters against Chen Yufei in semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 21, 2022, 01:22 pm 1 min read

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu was beaten by reigning Olympic gold medalist Chen Yufei in the semi-finals of the 2022 Thailand Open in Bangkok on Saturday. The two-time Olympic medalist lost the contest in straight games. Sindhu lost the match 17-21, 16-21. Notably, Chen had more control throughout the match and dominated the proceedings. Here are the key details.

Journey Thailand Open: A look at Sindhu's journey

Prior losing to Chen in the semis, Sindhu won the contest against Akane Yamaguchi 21-15, 20-22, 21-13 in the quarters. Earlier, she breezed past Korea's Sim Yu Jin in straight games 21-16, 21-13 in the round of 16. Prior to that, she overcame American Lauren Lam 21-19, 19-21, 21-18 in the round of 32.

Sindhu Sindhu's run in 2022

Sindhu finished third at the Sunrise India Open. She won the Syed Modi India International in Lucknow. She exited in the round of 16 of the German Open and Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships. She won the Yonex Swiss Open and lost in the semis of the Korea Open. She won bronze at the Badminton Asia Championships. She lost the Thailand Open semis.