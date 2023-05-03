Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK: MS Dhoni elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha May 03, 2023, 04:07 pm 2 min read

The BRSABV Ekana Stadium will host the clash (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Lucknow Super Giants would want to get back to winning ways when they host Chennai Super Kings in match number 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Both teams have five wins so far and are coming off a defeat. Notably, KL Rahul will miss the clash due to injury. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the two teams

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan. Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Chahar comes in for Akash

For CSK, Deepak Chahar is fit and has come in for Akash Singh. For LSG, Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma have been included. Krunal Pandya is leading LSG in KL Rahul's absence.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The BRSABV Ekana Stadium will host the clash on May 3 (3:30pm). The Lucknow pitch has remained slow and tough for the batters. Spinners will get great assistance here and pacers will look to take pace off. 7.34 is the average run rate for teams batting first in the IPL. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.

Here is the head-to-head record

Courtesy of making their debut in the IPL last season, LSG have played against CSK only twice. Both teams have registered a single win. However, CSK won the previous fixture this season at Chepauk. It was their last meeting, and CSK compiled 217/7 batting first. In response, LSG could only manage 205/7. Moeen Ali was the Man of the Match for his 4/26.

Who are the key performers?

Devon Conway has slammed 414 runs in nine matches at an average of 59.14 (50s: 5). Ruturaj Gaikwad has smoked 354 runs in nine matches. He slammed a fifty in the first fixture. Tushar Deshpande owns the Purple Cap with 17 wickets (Economy: 11.07). Ravi Bishnoi owns 12 wickets in nine matches. Kyle Mayers has smoked 297 runs in nine matches (50s: 4).