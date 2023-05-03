Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK: Pitch report (Ekana Stadium)

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 03, 2023, 12:23 pm 2 min read

Out of the five matches here, teams batting first have won three matches (Source: Twitter/@LucknowIPL)

Lucknow Super Giants would want to shrug off their previous defeat and get back to winning ways when they host the Chennai Super Kings in match number 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Both teams have five wins out of nine matches under their belt and are coming off a defeat. Ahead of a cracking contest, we present the pitch report.

How does the track behave here?

The BRSABV Ekana Stadium will host the clash on May 3 (3:30pm). The Lucknow pitch has remained slow and tough for the batters. Spinners will get great assistance here and pacers will look to take pace off. 7.34 is the average run rate for teams batting first in the IPL. Teams batting first have won four of the five matches played here so far.

A look at the stadium stats

Out of the five matches here, teams batting first have won three matches. Sides chasing have won the other two games. 193/6 is the highest score here at this venue set by LSG against Delhi Capitals. LSG's 108/10 versus Royal Challengers Bangalore is the lowest team total here. As per Howstat, the average runs per over here is 7.17.

Here are the key numbers (Ekana Stadium)

KL Rahul has scored the most number of runs here - 185 at 46.25. Kyle Mayers (139) and Krunal Pandya (104) are the other two players with scores of 100-plus. In four games here, Mark Wood has claimed five wickets. Krunal Pandya and Naveen-ul-Haq have three wickets each.

Here are the Probable playing XIs

LSG Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya (captain), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Yash Thakur. CSK Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana and Akash Singh.